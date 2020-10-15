Census celebration taking place today as local officials urge residents to complete the 2020 census

We are now less than 24 hours away from the end of the 2020 census.

As of yesterday, officials say only about 65% of Erie City residents have completed their census. That’s why a special event is being held today to encourage people to make sure they’re counted.

Yoselin Person was live to tell us more.

The census is a very important project that helps make sure cities and states are properly represented in the federal government.

The census also determines how much funding counties get from the federal and state government, and if there is a gap, cities like Erie could lose up to $100,000 a year for the next 10 years.

That’s why officials have organized an event today called the “census celebration.” It’s taking place at the Quality of Life Learning Center at 2046 East 19th Street in Erie from noon to 2 p.m.

Some special guests will be attending the event including Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie Mayor Joe Schember and Gary Horton, president of the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation.

The event is open to the public and will include treats provided by the Straw Hat Sundae Shop, as well as, prizes and giveaways.

The census will officially end at 6 a.m. Friday.