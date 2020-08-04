Census deadline for 2020 moved to September 30th

If you have not yet completed your 2020 census yet, you may want to do it soon.

The new deadline to complete your survey is now on September 30th.

This decision comes after the Census Bureau was not granted an extension to report numbers back at the White House.

If you have not yet completed your survey, you can expect a census worker to come to your door at some point this month.

“It’s a little disappointing to all of us that it got moved forward a month from October to the end of September because that is less time that people have. Right now only about sixty one and a half of the people in Erie have actually completed the census. Now we obviously have less than two months to get it done. With COVID-19 I think people are very distracted,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

The survey takes less than ten minutes to complete and determines our city’s funding for the next ten years.

You can go to my2020census.gov to complete the survey online.