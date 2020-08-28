Census workers urging community to take part in 2020 Census

If you have not filled out your 2020 census form, expect to hear a knock at your door.

As the census deadline approaches, fewer than 2/3 of Erie residents have self responded. Census workers are going around neighborhoods to help folks fill them out.

U.S. Census Workers are going door to door to households that have not yet responded to the census, online, by phone or by mail.

“The seats in the House of Representatives are a portion based on the complete and accurate count. We have to count everybody but it is important that we count them once and only once in the right place.” said Michael C. Cook.

And most importantly, right here in Erie.

“It determines many dollars in federal funding, and an average of $2,100 per person every year for the next yen years, is determined by our census count and that money comes back into our community for school programs and it comes back for medical programs.” said Michelle Jaggi, Census Outreach Coordinator.

Jaggi says this year’s outreach for the 2020 census has been very different than other years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing lower response rates nationally, so the outreach has been focused on countering that and reaching people where they are at.” Jaggi said.

Erie County is only one of two counties in the state that has a census outreach program.

“What I have been doing personally to get people to respond is to be in the public places. Any place that people might be gathering, and I pass those locations so people can self-respond.” Jaggi said.

