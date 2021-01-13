Center for Organ Recovery and Education reports record breaking year for organ donation in 2020

2020 was a record breaking year for organ donations.

According to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, this marks as the second record-breaking year in a row.

The organization completes organ, tissue and cornea donations in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

A representative from C.O.R.E. stated that nearly 800 lives were saved in the area in the last year.

“A true testament to our Baldridge Performance Excellence journey that we’ve been on. We know there is not a destination but a journey and we are going to continue to strive to become better and improve the processes and we do it for our donors and our donor families and those on the waiting list, candidates waiting for the life saving treatment. said Colleen Sullivan, Director of Communications for CORE.

According to Sullivan, fewer people registered as organ donors in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 and the part-time closure of DMVs.