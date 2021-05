A Centerville man has drowned after swimming in his pond.

The body of 44-year old James Warden of Tryonville Road was recovered from a pond on his property.

He went missing Monday, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, after the victim’s brother saw him swimming earlier in the day. His body was not recovered until Tuesday.

Schell says all indications are that the death was an accidental drowning and there is no autopsy planned.