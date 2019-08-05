Central City Neighborhood Watch questioning Mayor on Erie’s Refocus Program

Members of the Central City Neighborhood Watch are gathering right now to question Mayor Joe Schember about Erie’s Refocus Program.

Neighbors in the Center City area have expressed feeling neglected when it comes to the city’s Community Outreach Program, but the Mayor is explaining why his team chose to go the route they did.

The city of Erie is in full swing, surveying residents in the academy and Marvintown areas about what their neighborhood needs are. It is part of the Erie Refocused Program. One neighbor has made this problem known to the city.

“There’s no stop signs, so it’s like an express way. And I think people are using Holland Street to get downtown to businesses, due to the fact that it’s easier than State Street,” said Glenn Walbridge, Holland Street resident.

Another resident liked the questions the city said, “I thought they were good questions that showed that they put some input on what to ask people,” said George Young, East 31st Street resident.

Through these surveys, the city is looking to determine what the next step needs to be in order to improve the area.

“Priority right now is what are the main priorities we need to address. Once we know that, then we will decide that if we need money, where is that going to come from. A lot of it will probably come from grants, in my experience,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

The Mayor also explained why this area was chosen compared to other neighborhoods in the city.

“This academy, Marvintown neighborhood is a transitional one, which means it’s not blighted, it’s not bad. But it’s also not the best neighborhood. It’s starting to slip a little and one of those things the Erie Refocused Plan told us to do is get to these transitional neighborhoods first,” said Mayor Schember.

This marks the second neighborhood that the city has surveyed. The group that is currently meeting are residents mainly located between 18 Street and 26 Street between State Street and Parade Street.