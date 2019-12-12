Centre County Coroner releases official autopsy results of 17-year-old Cathedral Prep student Jack Schoenig

The official results in the death of 17-year-old Jack Schoenig were released by the Centre County Coroner’s office today.

Evan Hinkley reports.

Police and the Centre County Coroner state they have completed their investigation into the tragic death of 17-year-old John “Jack” Schoenig on October 19, 2019.

The autopsy shows that Schoenig died from asphyxiation from the inhalation of nitrous oxide. They report there were no traces of alcohol in his system.

The investigation shows that he was performing whip-its, where people suck the nitrous oxide from whipped cream cans. They report that Schoenig had taken a whip-it and began to suffocate.

Witnesses at the house attempted to perform CPR as Schoenig stopped breathing. They remained with him until police and medics arrived on the scene. No charges will be filed since the witnesses at the house at the time of the incident stayed with him and cooperated with police.

The coroner has ruled the death accidental.