Centre County Coroner rules on death of 17-year old Cathedral Prep student

The results of toxicology tests on a Cathedral Prep student who died in October are released tonight.

Jack Schoenig died on October 19th at an off campus party at Penn State University.

The 17-year old Cathedral Prep senior was visiting with friends when he collapsed and died. The Centre County Coroner believes a 17-year old died after doing drugs at the party. The coroner saying that Schoenig passed away after inhaling nitrous oxide.

The house occupied by members of the Penn State fraternity, Chi Phi, which was suspended shortly after Schoenig’s death.

There is no word tonight if any charges will be filed following the death.