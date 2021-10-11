Century-old Kahkwa Bridge demolished

Demolition crews have made quick work of a century-old span in the City of Erie.

The rest of the Kahkwa Bridge is now rubble. Prep work for that demolition took place early Monday.

Crews worked between midnight and 6 a.m. to prepare for the demolition, with the hammering of the bridge beginning at 7 a.m.

Only residents and essential workers were permitted to enter the area, but there were plenty of spectators.

The ground around the bridge and the concrete wings were removed last week. Crews are now hauling away the rubble.

