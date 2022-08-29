The leader of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is stepping down.

This move comes after years of planning and more than $100 million invested by the organization.

We went live from downtown with more about what this means for the future of the organization and downtown businesses.

The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation, John Persinger, is stepping down.

Now, the organization is looking to fill his shoes and bring in new leadership.

They are the group that is responsible for dozens of projects downtown such as the Flagship City Food Hall and Public Market.

They are also the group that has brought in 140 new apartment units and retail spaces on State Street.

Persinger said that the EDDC board’s investment made the organization’s vision to transform downtown Erie possible.

“It’s because of those board members and their belief in Erie that whoever comes into that role next will have incredible support,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Persinger, along with his wife and family, will be returning to Australia to raise their children closer to family there.

He said that between investors and his team, they’re well on their way to reaching their goals.

“We set out and said we’re going to do 12 projects, over 100 million dollars of investment over the next five years, and we actually have it done. So that’s a change for Erie, but something I’m really proud of, and I think something the community is really proud of as they come down and see the transformation,” said Persinger.

The co-owner of Dina’s, a food hall vendor, said that Persinger will be missed. He said that he hopes the new leader is as committed to downtown.

“Going forward, we hope that whoever is his replacement will have a similar personality, a similar work ethic that John did. John was a tremendous worker and we hope that whoever replaces him will bring that same energy to Erie, to the Flagship City Food Hall, to the market, to everything the EDDC is downtown,” said John Csir, Co-Owner of Dina’s Dominican Kitchen.

The president of Erie Insurance and an EDDC board member agrees. He said that Persinger wants the organization to be on good footing before he leaves.

“He said we got a lot of work to do. We have four months and here are the things we want to get done. So he’s not relenting, he’s going to be at the helm and we’re hopeful that during that time frame we’ll be able to identify the next leader and have John be a part of the onboarding process,” said Tim Necastro, President and CEO of Erie Insurance Group.