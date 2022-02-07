CEO of Erie Downtown Partnership steps down from position

The former CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership is leaving his position for a new opportunity at Clarion County Community Park.

After ten years of leadership, John Buchna has stepped down from his CEO position at the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The new Acting CEO, Emily Fetcko, said that the organization will continue to roll out events this winter.

With the former CEO’s Departure, the Downtown Partnership Board will search for a candidate to replace him.

“The board of directors is embarking on an executive search which they are getting ready for in just beginning those preliminary stages. So that’s all really exciting. It’s an exciting time for the partnership and for the downtown community,” said Emily Fetcko, Acting CEO of Erie Downtown Partnership.

The acting CEO said that the winter carnival is coming up in just a few weeks.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

They will soon announce the artists who will perform at the event.