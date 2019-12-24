CEO of Erie Innovation District to step down January 1, 2020

Changes are coming to the Erie Innovation District (E.I.D.).

Karl Sanchack, CEO of the E.I.D., will be leaving his post as of January 1, 2020.

Sanchack, who was hired in September of 2017, oversaw the early development of the organization.

Jim Martin, the Regional President of Northwest Bank and Chairman of the E.I.D., released a statement to JET 24/ FOX 66, stating in part: