CEO of Erie Zoo steps down to take on new role as development director

The man who has been the face of the Erie Zoo for decades has decided that it is time for a career change.

However, he insists the message of promoting the Erie asset remains the same.

Scott Mitchell from the Erie Zoo is stepping away from the role of Chief Executive Officer to become the zoo’s Development Director.

The move was prompted when the zoo lost its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Mitchell is now focusing on gathering the resources that are needed to get the accreditation back in September.

“I do enjoy meeting with people to share my passion with the zoo. You know I’ve been here a long time. It’s easy to get excited about the things we are doing and that’s still kind of fun,” said Scott Mitchell, Erie Zoo’s New Development Director.

Mitchell said that more changes may be coming to the command structure of the zoo including who will replace him as chief executive.