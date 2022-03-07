A woman who has been considered to be one of America’s most powerful weapons in the war on hunger, spent time in Erie to say thank you to the local response to hunger during the pandemic.

It may not look like it, but this is history in the making. This is the first time a CEO of Feeding America has visited Erie.

Feeding America oversees more than 200 foodbanks, including the Second Harvest Food Bank in Erie.

It is one of the largest charities in America, and the CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most powerful people in the world.

Babineaux-Fontenot made a stop in Erie to say thank you.

“The reason that I’m here in Erie is because the people of Erie and in fact beyond just Erie, the city, but this whole county. You’ve shown so much generosity at a time when we needed it most,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

It’s not just here in Erie. Before the pandemic, food banks were helping 35 million people.

During the pandemic, the number leaped to 60 million. Since then the numbers have calmed to 38 million.

These numbers are still large, but we’re told that they are much better.

“Listen, I’ve been at the foodbank for 32 years. I’ve seen a lot. One thing that I know is that Erie is a generous community,” said Karen Seggi, CEO of Second Harvest Food Banks.

This tells America’s top hunger warrior to fight on.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“The key message I need to send is the work isn’t over,” said Babineaux-Fontenot.