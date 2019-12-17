CEO of North Coast Flight School announces candidacy for PA House of Representatives

Greg Hayes, CEO of North Coast Flight School, announced his intent to run for the Republican nomination in the 3rd Legislative District for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. District 3 includes Millcreek, McKean, Edinboro, and Washington Township.

Greg Hayes has served on the Erie International Airport Authority and the Educational Board of the PA Aviation Council since February 2018. He is also the past chairman of the board for the Flight School Association of North America, and chief instructor of North Coast UAS Drone Academy.

He also helped develop an introductory aviation course at Erie High School, the first class of its kind in the area, and is also the founder of AeroCamp, a program designed to give youth the opportunity to learn about aviation at their local airports. This program has been adopted by schools all over the country.

A lifelong resident and pillar of the Erie region, Greg Hayes has worked on all public aviation events for the Erie International Airport for over 10 years.

Besides being a small business owner and retired ski instructor, he has been an active member of various clubs and civic organizations around the community, including the Innovation Collaborative of NWPA and Tap Into Erie.

He is a 1985 graduate of the University of Georgia, with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and physics. Greg Hayes was born in Edinboro, PA, to William and Shirley Hayes, and is happily married to Carolyn, an Erie accountant.