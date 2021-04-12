Certified community health workers will now be working at each of Erie’s community centers.

Minority Community Investment Coalition President James Sherrod and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper hosted the certification ceremony today.

This is the first time this program has been done in Northwest Pennsylvania.

Health workers had to undergo 100 hours of training to complete their certification, which strengthens their skillsets to better serve the communities where they live.

“So they’re trusted. The people many times already know them. So they’re going to come to them and be comfortable with what they’re talking about,” said Jane Mullinax, NWPA Area Health Education Center.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Area Health Center is available to certify more community health workers in the future.