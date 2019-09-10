Chace Numata continues to give back after death through organ donation

The Erie Seawolves player who died in a skateboarding accident continues to give back to the community even after his death, through organ donation.

Chace Numata was only 27-years-old when he lost his life a little over a week ago. Now, his family is hoping some good can come from their personal tragedy.

Erie Seawolves Catcher, Chace Numata, who died after a skateboarding accident, is being honored for his organ donations.

The 27-year-old from Hawaii died last week. The Numata family released a video of them today during Chace’s honor walk.

During the walk, Numata’s loved ones and UPMC Hamot staff pushed his bed down the hospital corridor, while his favorite song KC & the Sunshine Band’s “Give it up” played in the background.

Chace’s family released the following statement, “Chace has always been such a caring and giving person who loved to help others and his final wish is to do exactly that.”

According to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), one donor can help out at least eight people.

“There’s somebody out there that is waiting for those organs, that needed that to continue their life, and they are going to continue their life with their friends and their family all thanks to this individual’s heroic decision,” said Andy Nichols, Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

Andy Nichols from CORE said these honor walks, like the one Chace had, is just one way people can recognize the donor’s choice to be a hero.

“It’s a chance for everyone who has known him to gather to say their final goodbyes and it also helps when we get the public’s recognition for these honor walks. It helps the public understand organ donation,” said Nichols.

Erie Seawolves President Greg Coleman was also by Chace’s side for the honor walk. The team said Chace always made people feel welcome.

The family is donating Chace’s heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas in the hope of saving others.