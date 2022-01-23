Champion Cheer Central holds cheer competition at the Bayfront Convention Center

Champion Cheer Central held a cheer competition at the Bayfront Convention Center on January 23rd.

The Hard Rockin’ Dance Nationals consisted of more than 70 teams from all over the country to compete to win bids for world championships in Florida.

According to Heather Petz, the President of Champion Cheer Central, these dance competitions take place all day long with different styles of dance.

“They really want these bids. They are very exciting to have. We see different styles of dance, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, lyrical, so it’s an action pact day with different styles of dance which is beautiful to watch,” said Heather Petz, President of Champion Cheer Central.

Dance World Championships will be at the end of April.