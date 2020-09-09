Change of plea hearing has been set for Sonya Arrington federal fraud case

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for October in a federal fraud case.

According to court documents filed on September 9th, Sonya Arrington has filed to change her plea.

This comes as Arrington was scheduled for a hearing this Thursday. The former City Council Member and founder of Mothers Against Teen Violence was first charged in 2018.

Back at that time, Arrington pleaded not guilty.

Arrington now faces charges for allegedly stealing $70,000 and using it at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Her plea hearing has been set for October 6th at 1 p.m.