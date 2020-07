Former Lakeside Auto Sales owner Andy Gabler and former finance manager Chad Bednarski will appear in front of Federal Judge Susan Baxter for a change of plea on September 1st.

Currently both Gabler and Bednarski are pleading not guilty to several counts of fraud. Charges stem from alleged practices at Gabler’s Lakeside Auto Group.

51-year-old Gabler faces 17 felony charges with 49-year-old Bednarski facing 11.

Both men will appear in court at different times.