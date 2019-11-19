Changes coming to East Dobbins Landing

Two projects could soon drive more people to visit the Erie Bayfront.

It’s no secret that the Bayfront is one of the city’s most popular areas, so in order to continue that tradition, a new addition and a makeover will take place.

Two areas along Erie’s Bayfront are getting a face lift.

“It’s something that should have happened a longtime ago. East Dobbins Landing has been the forgotten soul for a long time,” said Tim Sedney, Business Owner, East Dobbins Landing.

That area is no longer being neglected as the Erie Port Authority is planning to fix the dock wall, extend the area by 15 feet into Presque Isle Bay, and eventually add a green space and sidewalks.

Speaking of the water, there’s another improvement that will look to help different groups of people who frequent the area.

“Currently, fishermen have to stand on rip-rap to drop their line in the water. We’re hoping to provide a safer, more comfortable experience for them,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director, Erie Port Authority.

In order to do so, the port authority is looking to add a fishing pier to what many know as the cruise boat terminal on Holland Street.

Both of these projects are being funded with public dollars, but there is still work to be done for the East Dobbins Landing project.

“We know that that’s not going to be able to fund the entire project, so we are anticipating that it will be completed in phases. It is our hope and anticipation that when we open bids this spring, that we will be able to complete the dock wall portion in full,” said Sandberg.

Sandberg further explained with the addition to East Dobbins Landing, there will also be places people can dock their boats for free so they can walk around.