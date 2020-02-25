Breaking News
Country's first Intelligence Hall of Fame to be located at Mercyhurst University
Changes continue for Pennsylvania gun laws

More than 36,000 people die from acts of gun violence each year. That’s 100 people each day, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Legislators and advocates in Pennsylvania say they are making strides to push for tighter gun control measures.

Lawmakers are continuing to propose a number of bills, including an “extreme risk protection order” to prohibit the risk of harm of another person.

Tonight at 11 p.m., JET 24’s Starr Bodi will dig deeper into the changes that are taking place at the state’s capital.

