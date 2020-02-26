Changes continue for stricter gun control laws in Pennsylvania

More than 36,000 people are killed in acts of gun violence each year. According to Giffords Law Center to prevent gun violence. 100 people die every day.

In the Pittsburgh Syngoague back in 2018, 11 people died.

But what, if anything, has changed since then in the debate over gun control and the Second Amendment?

Starr Bodi had more on your safety.

Legislators and advocates we spoke to say they are continuing to make strides to push tighter gun control measures in what’s become a nationwide debate at Pennsylvania’s State Capital.

Lawmakers propose a number of bills to change Pennsylvania’s gun laws. Governor Tom Wolf expressing at a legislative session to “Make 2020 the year we act” on gun control issues.

Legislators are taking action at the state’s capital, looking to employ stricter gun control laws. One measure is House Bill 2060.

“That has to do with protection abuse orders are giving your guns up if you have a final order at the time that was a fairly controversial bill,” Said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R) 49th District.

House Bill 2060 will also require any person convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence to give up his or her firearm within 24 hours.

If you don’t relinquish the guns n 24 hours, you could be banned from firearms for five years.

Another substantial bill, Senate Bill 90, creates an extreme risk protection order, also known as a “Red Flag Bill.”

This measure prohibits people that present the risk of suicide or causing harm of another person from possessing or attempting to purchase a firearm.

Family and law enforcement can also petition the court for the E-R-P-O.

Senator Laughlin adding the Second Amendment will continue to be a battle between safety and constitutional rights.

“The second amendment is a touchy subject in any legislature, this year will be no different. I don’t see a ton of movement on some of this stuff,” said Laughlin.

Just months away from the 2020 election cycle, Senator Laughlin tells us it won’t be a surprise to not see any movement until after the election year.

We reached out to local democrats that could play a key role in these issues, including Merski, Harkins and Bizzaro. None of them made themselves available for this story.

We spoke to political analyst, Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University about why Democrats are reluctant to state their positions on gun control matters.

“If you’re going to do something that requires great changes with gun laws, it’s not something you want to do just months before an election. That’s a major initiative that’s going to be done just after the election,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst, Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Morris adding that both democrats and republicans do share some similar ideas on gun control issues.

Organizations like Moms Demand Actions looks to continue to fight for public safety and gun control measures.

With more than six million supporters, the organization has chapters in every state.

Even at the state capital, Pennsylvania volunteers continue to take action through a new $250,000 campaign across Pennsylvania.

“We are working with the current legislatures, some have been receptive, many others have not been. This is an important election year. It’s time for them to make a choice,” said Heath Copeland, Harrisburg Volunteer.

The ad campaign looks to put Pennsylvania lawmakers “on notice” and pressures them to pass gun safety measures in a timely manner.

Moms Demand Action says they’ll continue to fight for stricter gun control measures through this digital campaign.

For a digital exclusive continuing of this story click here: https://www.yourerie.com/digital-exclusive/digital-exclusive-changes-continue-for-pennsylvania-gun-laws/