Changes could be coming to a post office near you

Changes could soon be coming to a post office branch near you, even as states ramp up their efforts to increase vote-by-mail in this year’s presidential election.

A spokesperson for Erie’s district confirmed that a review of operations is underway.

They say the plan could include changing or reducing hours of operations at some branches in the hopes of reducing expenses and improving service.

In a statement, spokesman Tad Kelley said in part;

“Will enhance our ability to be sustainable so that we can continue to provide high-quality, reasonably priced service to all people and businesses in the country.”

