Changes could come to Erie after visit from Zibo representatives

Zibo representatives are back at home. However, there could be a change coming to Erie in light of their visit to the city.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember stating that one thing discussed was to create a China district in Erie. The Zibo officials discussed they would purchase land then put up Chinese style buildings along it.

They also expressed interest in working with each of the universities along with hospitals in the area.

“It kind of amazed me because I thought they’re going to meet with four universities, they’ll probably pick the one they want to work with,” Mayor Schember said. “At the end of the couple days they basically said they want to work with not only all four of the universities, but all three of the medical providers that they talked to, they just kept getting more and more impressed with the two days we spoke to them.”

The hope is another set of representatives will come here to visit in December, followed by the president visiting in the spring in order to sign an agreement.