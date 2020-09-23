Changes have been approved for the Bayview Park

One community group is proposing some improvements for Bayview Park.

The west Bayfront is proposed the addition of swinging benches, re-route promenade to accommodate bench, a new gazebo and seating area, and an informational kiosk to the port authority’s park property.

These improvements were approved by the authority’s board.

The executive director explained that they will not have to pay anything for this and will work with the group to figure out maintenance.

“The Port Authority work goes just beyond the waterfront because of our ownership of the Bluffs. We also work with the neighborhood groups on the east and west side as a part of beautification projects and that’s an ongoing project of the Port Authority as well as the City of Erie and we enjoy partnering with everyone on that,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of the Erie Port Authority.

The plan was also approved by the city.