Changes made in the City of Erie’s proposed 2020 budget

Changes are made in Mayor Joe Schember’s proposed 2020 budget, causing relief for some residents.

Chelsey Withers reports with a look at some of the reactions and what changes are moving in.

A holiday gift comes early for many city residents after a decision was made to eliminate a property tax hike in 2020. A sigh of relief is spreading across the City of Erie.

“I am actually very happy about it, because when it was first mentioned, to be honest with you, I was irritated,” said Tricia Smith, Erie resident.

“I think it’s a great thing, because I am new to Erie and I think the city has a lot of potential. I think that it’s a great thing giving back to the city,” said Neil Mallin, Erie resident.

The excitement of residents comes after Mayor Joe Schember’s administration decided to drop the increase in property tax for residents.

In order to make this possible, a deal was made with Erie Water Works, dropping an idea that was on the table.

“Through conversations with people in the public, with people on the city council, that it probably wasn’t the best option to sell the authority,” said Paul Lichtenwalter, Director of Finance, City of Erie.

Erie Water Works will pay an upfront lease to the city through 2060, resulting in a payment of around $90 million.

“We’ve been talking to the city’s administration for a while now, you know to come in to the aid of some of the problems they’ve been having. It seemed like a good idea. We kind of tweaked it along the way. We still have some more tweaking we need to do, but it seems like they have a very good plan of what they’re going to do with the money,” said Paul Vojtek, CEO, Erie Water Works.

According to the city, with the money coming from this deal, they will pay off some of the city’s debt.

Instead of paying just over $9 million for the next 20 years to make up for the debt, once the money from the Water Authority is paid on the debt service, that payment will go down to $2.8 million a year.

Erie City Council has until December 31st to approve the budget.