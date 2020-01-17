Changes to pilot agreement with Saint Vincent Hospital approved by Erie County Council

Changes to a pilot agreement with a local hospital are getting the green light.

Erie County Council approved minor amendments to a pilot agreement with Saint Vincent Hospital at last night’s meeting.

Saint Vincent has moved properties and services since the original agreement.

The new changes would apply to the buildings housing nonprofit and for-profit services.

Erie County Council also approved $100,000 for furniture and fixtures at the Erie County Day Reporting Center.

The one stop shop facility, which offers services to help non-violent offenders lead successful lives, is expected to open in April.

Update: Erie County Council also approved $100,000 for furniture and fixtures at the Erie County Day Reporting Center. This updates the previous reporting that county council approved $1,000.