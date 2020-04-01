Changes to the 2020 Census Day

Today is Census Day 2020, but you can expect some changes to the traditional door-to-door questioning.

Local leaders are stepping up to say if you haven’t already done so today is the day to take the time to fill out the 2020 Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau is recognizing April 1st as Census Day in hopes to encourage all residents to take a few minutes to fill out this years count.

This survey will impact the amount of federal dollars that are distributed to your community.

“For every person counter our community receives approximately $2,100 every year for the next 10 years. Half of the money goes back into our community for the medical and healthcare services” said Michelle Jaggi, Census Outreach coordinator for Erie County.

The dollars that are currently being fed to communities to assist with COVID-19 are based ofdf of the last census count.

“We just got an additional 2.8 million dollars we haven’t got it yet, but it’s been designated to come to us to help us through that and I hate to think how much more we would’ve got if everyone responded back in 2010,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

According to the Census Bureau about 41% of Erie County residents have responded to the census.

Mayor Joe Schember digging deeper into those statistics that are 31% of city residents have already completed the census, but that needs to increase due to face to face the City plays a crucial role in helping ensure the County federal money.

“The city is about a third of the population in the county, so if we are under counted it hurts a lot. It hurts a lot. It hurts more than any other municipality in the county,” said Schember.

Due to COVID-19, the door to door effort that will be done by the workers is on hold with hopes to begin it sometime in early May, but no official date is set.

The census is being extended to August 14th.