Changes underway to two Vernon Township Fire Departments

Major changes are underway to the way the two Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Departments operate.

Effective immediately, Central Hose Company will have operation control for fire and rescue services for the entire township.

Historically, both volunteer fire departments shared responsibility when it came to emergency calls in the township.

Central Hose Co. is the largest fire service in the Township and has more volunteer firefighters than Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters from the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department will continue to serve their coverage area by responding to EMS calls. They will also assist Central Hose Co. with fire if necessary.

The Vernon Township Manager says they had some concerns with the lack of volunteer firefighters at the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department. He added, even with this change there will be no lapse in the emergency service coverage in any part of the township.

“People nowadays have to work two or three jobs. They don’t have the time to go out and volunteer. The training requirements that the state requires are very time sensitive. There’s a lot of time that you put in to that,” said Robert Horvat, Manger, Vernon Township.

Horvat says they will look into adding incentives that will attract more volunteer firefighters. He added the Township is willing to do anything they can to help get more volunteers.