Channellock expands Meadville plant and product line

MEADVILLE – Channellock, Inc., is continuing its investment in American manufacturing by adding additional square feet to the company’s facilities in Meadville, new machinery, and the launch of a new product.

The new space and equipment will allow CHANNELLOCK® to address its increasing product demand by providing additional production capacity and distribution space.

“We remain committed to making our pliers here in Meadville and firmly believe Made the USA products stand for quality, tradition and reliability,” said Jon DeArment, president and chief operating officer at Channellock, Inc. “This expansion will allow us to increase our production capacity to better serve our customers by getting them the tools they need. As we bring the new equipment online, including our largest forging hammer yet, it’s clear that the increased capacity will help better position CHANNELLOCK® to support the recent growth and increased demand for American-made hand tools.”

CHANNELLOCK® is investing in a 35,000 square foot expansion of its finished goods warehouse and distribution facilities. The project will bring the company’s total presence in Meadville to more than 260,000 square feet of production and distribution space. With more than 370 full-time associates, Channellock, Inc., is among the largest employers in Crawford County, PA.

CHANNELLOCK® DEBUTING NEW PRODUCT

“The expansion is allowing us to add a brand new product –SpeedGripTM pliers – to our family of more than 130 different sizes and types of pliers and hand tools,” DeArment added. “These all new American-made tongue & groove pliers include a fast-adjusting feature and patent-pending crosshatch teeth.”

CONTINUING A LEGACY

The fifth-generation family owned company is also proud to celebrate CEO and board chairman Bill DeArment’s 50th anniversary with the company, as it continues its commitment to making the highest quality tools right here in the USA. CHANNELLOCK® will honor Bill and celebrate the Meadville plant expansion on June 14 with a block party for all employees at the plant.

“Our vision is to continue to grow as a family owned business,” Jon DeArment added. “Expanding our CHANNELLOCK® manufacturing capabilities highlights our commitment to fueling that vision.”