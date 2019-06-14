Channellock Host Block Party

The American manufacturing company hosting a block party for 370 employees. President of Channellock Jon DeArment says they decided to host the party to honor their employees that have helped the company to grow. Just outside of the headquarters was a handful of food trucks, music, and an ice cream vendor.

“To have a successful brand that we have is years of hard work and dedication by a lot of people,” said DeArment. “We work hard every day to maintain that and you have to stop and recognize the work that everyone is doing. “