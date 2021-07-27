Chapel at Pa. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home to be rededicated on Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home will conduct a special ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to rededicate its historic chapel.

Those in attendance will include Major General Mark J. Schindler, the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Brigadier General Maureen Weigl, the Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs, along with numerous elected officials and local dignitaries.

A ribbon cutting will begin the ceremony, followed by a candle lighting, a brief history of the chapel, a blessing, a song and benediction. A light reception will follow.

COVID screening will take place as guests arrive prior to entering the facility, and masks will be required for the duration of the visit. Parking is available on the grounds.

