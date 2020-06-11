1  of  3
Charges added in case of man accused of sexually assaulting two minors over several years

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has added charges to a McKean rape case.

Prosecutors have added a first-degree felony count of aggravated indecent assault, as well as, upping four counts of indecent assault from first-degree misdemeanors to third-degree felony counts against Jason Goodwill.

The 51-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls over several years in McKean. Goodwill is currently facing 20 charges.

He is currently being held at the Erie County Prison without bail.

