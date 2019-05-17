Local News

Charges dropped after stabbing victim failed to appear in court.

Erie, PA - Charges are dropped after the victim of a stabbing at the Bullfrog failed to show up to court. Keith Pullium was arrested and charged with crimes related to the fight and stabbing of another man at the bar. However, on Thursday the criminal charges were dropped against Pullium. Pullium was held on $100,000 bond, he has since been released

