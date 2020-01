Millcreek Police have now charged at 17-year old as an adult that sent a 16-year old boy to the hospital Sunday night.

Isaac Bruno was arraigned Monday night. The 17-year old has been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges.

Bond was set at $75,000. As for the 16-year old victim, he is said to be in stable condition. The victim was shot in the torso and taken to a local hospital for treatment.