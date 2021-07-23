Charges filed in July 4th hit and run

According to the Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri, Adam Wolfram, 33, faces six charges in the July 4th accident that injured Ashlee Harden.

That accident happened at the intersection of Elmwood and W. 26th Streets as Harden attempted to cross the road. Wolfram is accused of leaving the scene.

Several days later, Wolfram’s vehicle was found parked by a fire hydrant in the 2000 block of W. 24th St.

Wolfram then came forward with his attorney and spoke with police, where he allegedly confessed to being the driver.

He faces several charges, including an accident resulting in personal injuries, driving under a suspended license, failure to notify police, careless driving and failure to stop and render aid.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5th.

