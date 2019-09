Pennsylvania State Police investigators are charging an Erie man with providing the drugs that lead to a fatal overdose.

Those officers have charged 37-year old Dona Cowans with selling drugs to the unidentified victim on July 8th in the area of West 18th and Poplar Streets.

The victim went home to Fairview and suffered the fatal overdose. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled the death accidental due to acute fentanyl toxicity.