Local children’s charities got an extra boost as people across the region bowled for a cause.

A check presentation was held Saturday where they raised more money than ever.

Last weekend 405 people made their way to East Way Lanes for a “perfect game.”

Charities for Children hosted their 35th annual bowling tournament.

“We had a lot of fun raising money for the kids. We had spaghetti dinner at the Polish Falcons, we had a person pan pizza at the White Buffalo, and we also had Taco Bell give everyone a free breakfast,” said Rick Makowski, president of Charities for Children adult bowling tournament.

Out of 14 charities, bowlers got the opportunity to choose which local organization they wanted to donate to, Makowski explained that this year they made a strike has their biggest year yet.

“We made a total of $45,646,” Makowski proudly stated. “This year was phenomenal. Over 45,000 is just unbelievable that we could do this in one day.”

“To hear about these totals, to hit their record high of funds raised, it just says what a great job their doing. It speaks to all the hard work that goes in year-round,” said David Schumacher, director of development for Shriners Children’s Erie.

Out of all the charities, bowlers donated the most money to Shriners Children’s Erie.

The medical center will receive over $10,000 and plans to use the money for their wheelchair program.

“That helps kids get in the wheelchair regardless of their insurance coverage or what they’re willing pay, but it alleviates of that burden so that they’re able to get a wheelchair that works for their quality of life,” Schumacher explained.

The president of charities for children says the tournament has gained popularity over the years due to word of mouth.

“People tell their friends ‘Oh you got to join, you’ve got to come,’ everybody knows we have a lot of prizes and different ways of winning prizes. So, everyone knows how to put their money in their wallet. Usually when they walk out, they tip their wallets upside down to let me know they spent all their money,” Makowski went on to say.

“Every dime of that donation is going to help the kids get into wheelchairs and go towards that program that helps the families out a lot from northwestern Pennsylvania, but also the region,” Schumacher said.

After 35 years, Charities for Children has reached a grand total of $636,309.

If you missed the tournament this year, mark your calendars for March 24, 2024 for the next one.