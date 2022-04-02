A plaque and check presentation was held in front of Shriners Hospital on April 2 to celebrate more funding that will go towards treatment for children at the hospital.

Charities for Children came together for an adult bowling tournament in order to raise money for the charity of their choice.

This one day event raised a total of $42,306 with 286 participants.

Shriner’s Hospital for Children raised the most money of the tournament with a total of $9,238. That money will go towards providing more treatment for children.

“Our goal with the tournament is to make sure everybody comes out, everybody has fun, and we’re able to raise lots of money. We did just that and matter of fact our potential is usually about $30,000. That’s what we’ve done in the last maybe five or six years, but for this year we did that over $42,000,” said Rick Makowski, President of Charities for Children Adult Bowling Tournament.

The organization is thankful for all the volunteers that have participated, and for the charity organization that helps the children.