Charities for Children bowled a strike Sunday, hosting their 35th annual bowling tournament.

This tournament has helped to raise over $590,000 throughout its history so far.

14 charities participated this year, with bowlers choosing to donate prize money towards their own choice.

Some examples of benefiting groups include Shriners Hospital for Children, Make-a-Wish, and the Barber National Institute.

“It’s almost a daily thing starting in September all the way through the day of the tournament and even a week after the tournament. We’re still working on this thing, but we love it. The people of Erie are very generous, they participate, and they just keep coming back. It keeps us going and it keeps me going too,” said Rick Makowski, president of Charities for Children.

In two separate sessions with 405 bowlers Sunday, they were hoping to raise over $40,000 this year.