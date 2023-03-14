Local kids with disabilities received custom-made mobility equipment Monday morning.

Variety, a children’s charity, partnered with the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit Five to present 12 adaptive bikes and five adaptive strollers to kids with disabilities. This program has grown to over 70 counties and locally has given away over $1 million in equipment.

For one family, this is their second time receiving an adaptive bike. The mom said that this has changed their family’s lives for the better.

“It’s made Robert included with the family and able to get a lot of exercise and have a lot of activity with kids that are on different levels as him. Robert went all the way down to the stop sign, probably rode it for a mile and never stopped,” said Maryellyn Bonanti, mom.

After the kids tried their equipment for the first time, they also took part in a special parade around the building.