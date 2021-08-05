Charlotte Battles historical marker unveiled in Girard

A special state historical marker was unveiled Thursday evening, spelling out the story of Girard native Charlotte Battles.

Born in 1864, she became a bank president in 1904, before women even had the right to vote.

In 1933, she gained national prominence when she refused to close the Battles Bank after President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared a bank holiday during the Great Depression.

She was also known to be active in the community as well as a philanthropist.

Battles died in 1952.

