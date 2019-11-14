Charter for Erie Rise Leadership Academy renewed by Erie School Board

The charter for the Erie Rise Leadership Academy’s charter school has been renewed by the Erie School Board.

The school directors approved the renewal of the 5-year charter for Erie Rise, this happening after the charter school and the school district reached a deal. Earlier, the district administration had recommended the board decline a renewal due to concerns that included test scores and class size.

“To make sure that it is equitable and to make sure that Erie Rise is held accountable for their academic performance.” said Neil Brokman, the executive director of operations.

Also approved at the meeting was the new standards to evaluate Erie Rise and the other charter schools.