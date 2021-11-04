Charter School of Excellence hosting “Festival of Lights” celebration

One local school is decking out its halls and doors to celebrate its diversity.

The Charter School of Excellence is celebrating the Hindu holiday “Festival of Lights”

Teachers say the school is very diverse and has been welcoming many students from other countries. They say it’s a good way to honor different cultures among their students.

“So, for us to do this, we are respecting and valuing everybody’s cultures and religions that attend our schools,” said Januka Khadka, Charter School of Excellence.

The school is also holding a contest to see which classroom door has the best decorations.

