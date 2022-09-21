(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A fire burned a home and multiple vehicles in Chautauqua County on Sept. 20.

At about 8:45 p.m., Fredonia Fire and other first responders were dispatched to a fire on Stone Road in Fredonia in the town of Pomfret for a house and multiple-vehicle fire.

First responders found two vehicles and a residence burning, a Chautauqua County sheriff’s report said.

The Sheriff’s Office fire investigation team was called to the scene and assisted. Investigators reportedly determined the fire to be incendiary. The investigation was ongoing as of 9 a.m. on Sept. 21.