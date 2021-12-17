Chautauqua County Humane Society awarded $5K for bringing together a woman and her furry best friend

We have a heartwarming story this afternoon about the special bond between man and man’s best friend.

Sarah Winton suffers from multiple sclerosis and relies on her dog Chloe for everyday tasks like standing up and walking.

She adopted Chloe 7 years ago from the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

Since then, the once rambunctious puppy has been trained to help her navigate life. She submitted her story for Petco’s Love Stories Campaign, and was selected as one of 100 national winners.

Friday morning at the Millcreek Mall Petco store, a $5,000 check was presented to the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

“Being able to get a grant for $5,000 really will help out the shelter, be able to feed and house them and take care of animals that just are not as fortunate,” said Sarah Winton, Petco Love Story winner.

There were over 2,000 stories submitted for Petco’s stories of love nationwide.