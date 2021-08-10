Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find person of interest in stabbing case

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the Town of Portland, N.Y. on July 26th.

Dimas R Rios is a person of interest in connection with this incident, and the Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance to solve the crime. They ask that anyone who has information on this incident please call the WeTip line to help them arrest and convict the perpetrator of the crime.

WeTip offers rewards up to $1,000 when the anonymous tip leads to an arrest and conviction. Rewards are paid anonymously through postmasters to protect the identity of the caller.

To call the WeTip line, dial 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463) or people can also call the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-2131.

