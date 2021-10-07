Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office identify second body in Portland, New York

Human remains found in Portland, New York have been identified as Marquita Mull, who was reported missing in July. Investigators continue to look into another set of human remains found in that same region of Chautauqua County, New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff announcing a body found September 28th has been identified as 50-year old Marquita Mull from Buffalo, New York. The second of two bodies found in that area.

Mercyhurst University’s Forensics Department played a large role in confirming this identification.

“We were able to obtain medical records and x-rays of this person and Mercyhurst was able to compare those and felt confident that that was the individual from Buffalo,” said Sheriff James Quattrone, Chautauqua County Sheriff.

Mercyhurst’s team was able to confirm the identification using dental records.

“We collected the right evidence, we analyzed it the right way. Ultimately, we have an identification that is scientifically backed and definitive,” said Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, Department Chair of Applied Forensic Science at Mercyhurst University.

The first body found on September 26th just off the Rails to Trails in Chautauqua County has yet to be identified. However, experts from Mercyhurst confirm these are not the remains of two other high profile disappearances, Corrie Anderson or Lauri Bova.

“That body was estimated to be decades that it has been in the ground, which could potentially match with the 1976 disappearance of Patricia Laemmerhirt,” Sheriff Quattrone said.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff says. in addition to looking into a missing person case from 1976, forensic teams are gathering information about who this individual was.

“What Mercyhurst is doing for us is they are hopefully being able to give us some of the physical characteristics, height, approximate weight, approximate age, as well as ethnicity,” Sheriff Quattrone said.

Law enforcement and forensic experts say they could have more information about these remains in the next six weeks.

