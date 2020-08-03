Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office investigates accidental death of man located at the Chautauqua County Land Fill

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death of a man located at the Chautauqua County Land Fill.

The investigation found that a Scott Deming was standing behind a large pile of garbage/debris he had just dumped from his garbage truck.

The dozer operator at the land fill had no idea Deming was behind the pile and started to push the pile of garbage into the pit.

Deming was struck by the bull dozer and was later pronounced dead upon emergency personnel’s arrival.

The investigation is continuing but no charges are anticipated.